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📅 Meet San Miguel County Planning Director finalists Nov. 16
📅 Meet the finalists for County Planning Director
You’re invited to a public meet and greet with the two finalists for the Planning Director position.
Date: Monday, November 16
Time: 3:00–4:00 p.m.
Location: BOCC room, 2nd floor of the Miramonte Building, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride
Everyone in the community is welcome, and light refreshments will be served.
Es un evento abierto a toda la comunidad, con bocadillos y bebidas, en la sala de la Junta de Comisionados del Condado, segundo piso del edificio Miramonte, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride, el lunes 16 de noviembre de 3:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m.
More Info: Join Us! Meet and Greet with Planning Director Fin...
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