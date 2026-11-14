📅 Meet the finalists for County Planning Director

You’re invited to a public meet and greet with the two finalists for the Planning Director position.

Date: Monday, November 16

Time: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Location: BOCC room, 2nd floor of the Miramonte Building, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride

Everyone in the community is welcome, and light refreshments will be served.

Es un evento abierto a toda la comunidad, con bocadillos y bebidas, en la sala de la Junta de Comisionados del Condado, segundo piso del edificio Miramonte, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride, el lunes 16 de noviembre de 3:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m.