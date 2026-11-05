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San Mateo County

Pet rabies vaccine needed for license; late fees waived

5 days ago
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Rabies is present in wildlife across San Mateo County, and pets must have a current rabies shot to get a pet license that helps protect both your pet and your family. Late fees for pet licensing are waived through November 30. More information: smchealth.org/animallicensing

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo County Health

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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