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San Mateo County
Pet rabies vaccine needed for license; late fees waived
5 days ago
Rabies is present in wildlife across San Mateo County, and pets must have a current rabies shot to get a pet license that helps protect both your pet and your family. Late fees for pet licensing are waived through November 30. More information: smchealth.org/animallicensing
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo County Health
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