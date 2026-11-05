Walk and Roll Workshop in San Bruno Nov. 21

The San Bruno-Millbrae El Camino Real Multimodal Improvement Corridor Study Walk and Roll Workshop will take place on Saturday, November 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Bruno Library. Community members of all ages can drop in at any time during the workshop to learn about the project, meet the project team, and share feedback, with a raffle, giveaways, and food provided. More information: https://ccag.ca.gov/san-bruno-millbrae-ecr

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo County Transportation Authority