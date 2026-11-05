📅 Tinker Teens pipe-cleaner cake craft for teens

📅 Teen pipe-cleaner cake craft at the library

Teens are invited to a Tinker Teens: Cake “Bake” session at San Mateo County Libraries. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll use pipe cleaners to build 3D shapes and design your own “cake,” then decorate it with pipe-cleaner cherries, whipped cream, and any other ideas you can dream up.

This is part of a weekly creative series just for teens, with different DIY crafts, art projects, and maker challenges each time. It’s a relaxed, social space where you can drop in, experiment, and be creative.

The library is open from 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event. Check your local San Mateo County Library branch listings for the exact time and location of this Tinker Teens session.