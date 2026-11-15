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🎁 Free Finds Around San Mateo — Furniture, Decor & More
San Mateo neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week, from solid furniture to holiday decor and even building supplies.
Browse the list below and see what might be a good fit for your home or next project.
Wooden Dresser with Hutch
Item: Spacious wooden dresser with hutch
Details: Multiple drawers with a separate hutch piece for extra storage. Size about 50” L x 75” H. Hutch and drawers are two separate pieces, which may make moving easier.
Location: The Village, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Bookshelf
Item: Wooden bookshelf with two shelves
Details: Sturdy piece, about 31” x 30”. Good for books, games, or display items.
Location: The Village, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Drywall Sheets, Masonite, Schluter Trims, Metal Corner Beads
Item: Drywall sheets, Masonite, and metal corner beads
Details: Mixed lot of building materials, ideal for construction or home repair projects. Includes drywall, Masonite, and metal corner beads; also mentions Schluter trims.
Location: Beach Park, Foster City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Zwilling Knife Block
Item: Zwilling wooden knife block
Details: Wooden block with multiple slots for storing kitchen knives. Great if you already have knives and just need safe storage.
Location: Timberland Park, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Kids Medium Rollerblade TRUE Protective Pad Set
Item: Kids protective pad set, size Medium
Details: Black set with two elbow pads, two knee pads, and two wrist guards. Pre-owned condition. Good for rollerblading or other wheeled sports.
Location: Fiesta Gardens, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Medium Red Padded Protective Headgear
Item: Red padded protective headgear, size Medium
Details: Lightly used headgear with some doodles on it that may be cleanable. Good for sports that need head protection.
Location: Fiesta Gardens, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Small White Ceramic Teapot Set with Floral Bags
Item: Small white ceramic teapot set
Details: Includes one white ceramic teapot, two cups, and two floral fabric bags. Could be used as a cute kids’ tea-time play set or simple decor.
Location: Timberland Park, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
House of Nanking Cookbook
Item: House of Nanking cookbook
Details: Family recipes from a well-known San Francisco Chinese restaurant. Brand new and signed by the author. Nice for home cooks or as a gift.
Location: Ketch Island, Foster City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Santa Claus and Reindeer Christmas Decorations
Item: Santa Claus and reindeer decorations plus other Christmas items
Details: Festive holiday pieces including Santa and reindeer decorations, gift bags, stockings, and stocking holders. Great for boosting your holiday decor without spending money.
Location: Marina Gardens, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
LVMH “Flower by Kenzo” Perfume Bottle
Item: “Flower by Kenzo” Eau de Parfum
Details: Elegant perfume bottle, 30 ml, made in France. Given as a gift, but the owner already has too many perfumes.
Location: Ketch Island, Foster City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—these free deals in and around San Mateo can disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.