San Mateo neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week, from solid furniture to holiday decor and even building supplies.

Browse the list below and see what might be a good fit for your home or next project.

Item: Spacious wooden dresser with hutch

Details: Multiple drawers with a separate hutch piece for extra storage. Size about 50” L x 75” H. Hutch and drawers are two separate pieces, which may make moving easier.

Location: The Village, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden bookshelf with two shelves

Details: Sturdy piece, about 31” x 30”. Good for books, games, or display items.

Location: The Village, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Drywall sheets, Masonite, and metal corner beads

Details: Mixed lot of building materials, ideal for construction or home repair projects. Includes drywall, Masonite, and metal corner beads; also mentions Schluter trims.

Location: Beach Park, Foster City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Zwilling wooden knife block

Details: Wooden block with multiple slots for storing kitchen knives. Great if you already have knives and just need safe storage.

Location: Timberland Park, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Kids protective pad set, size Medium

Details: Black set with two elbow pads, two knee pads, and two wrist guards. Pre-owned condition. Good for rollerblading or other wheeled sports.

Location: Fiesta Gardens, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Red padded protective headgear, size Medium

Details: Lightly used headgear with some doodles on it that may be cleanable. Good for sports that need head protection.

Location: Fiesta Gardens, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Small white ceramic teapot set

Details: Includes one white ceramic teapot, two cups, and two floral fabric bags. Could be used as a cute kids’ tea-time play set or simple decor.

Location: Timberland Park, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: House of Nanking cookbook

Details: Family recipes from a well-known San Francisco Chinese restaurant. Brand new and signed by the author. Nice for home cooks or as a gift.

Location: Ketch Island, Foster City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Santa Claus and reindeer decorations plus other Christmas items

Details: Festive holiday pieces including Santa and reindeer decorations, gift bags, stockings, and stocking holders. Great for boosting your holiday decor without spending money.

Location: Marina Gardens, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: “Flower by Kenzo” Eau de Parfum

Details: Elegant perfume bottle, 30 ml, made in France. Given as a gift, but the owner already has too many perfumes.

Location: Ketch Island, Foster City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—these free deals in and around San Mateo can disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.