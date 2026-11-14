On November 13, 2026 around 4:17 p.m., San Mateo police went to the Lululemon store at 17 Hillsdale Mall after a theft. A woman in white glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans left the store with a jacket and other items without paying and was last seen near the first-floor parking garage.

With help from real-time cameras and a drone, officers found and detained Stephanie Robinson, a 29-year-old from Folsom. They found a Lululemon bag with a jacket and two more Lululemon items with tags still on, plus pepper spray. Store staff said the items were stolen. Robinson was arrested on theft and related charges and taken to the San Mateo County Jail. Police remind people to call 911 right away if they see a crime and to never confront a suspect.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo Police Department