San Mateo’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with big names and cutting-edge startups all hiring. If you’re in IT and want strong pay plus real impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Roblox

Roblox Location: San Mateo, CA (onsite Tue–Thu)

(onsite Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,120 – $196,750 USD + equity & benefits

Work on the notifications systems used by millions of players across push, in-app, email, and more. Great fit if you have 1–3 years’ experience, enjoy backend or full-stack work, and like using data and A/B tests to tune large-scale distributed systems.

Employer: Verkada

Verkada Location: San Mateo, CA (onsite 5 days/week)

(onsite 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Estimated Annual Pay Range: $130,000 – $280,000 USD (base + potential variable comp)

Own on-device camera platform features in C++ or Go for AI-powered security hardware used worldwide. Ideal if you have 5+ years in systems software, Linux experience, and want to work deep in edge computing with strong benefits and visa sponsorship available.

Employer: BigHat Biosciences

BigHat Biosciences Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $365,000 USD + bonus + options + benefits

Lead a small, senior ML team building frontier models for antibody design in a high-throughput wet-lab platform. Great for a PhD-level ML leader (8+ years) who loves generative models, protein ML, and wants their work tied directly to real therapeutics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.