San Mateo is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings clean and running well. Here are a few solid porter and janitorial openings hiring now.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $20.00/hour starting

Work as a portero/porter in a fast-growing facilities company that serves big retail, industrial, healthcare, and school sites. You’ll handle daily cleaning in high-traffic areas, interact with clients, and there’s room to grow into leadership if you like taking charge.

Perks: Limited medical plan with virtual doctor visits, 401(k) with company match, early access to earned pay, and discounts on travel, gyms, phones, restaurants, and more.

Employer: C&W Services / Cushman & Wakefield

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60 – $20.10/hour (no less than minimum wage)

Evening shift porter role doing indoor cleaning: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash collection, and some high dusting and glass cleaning. Good fit if you like working with a team, can follow directions, and want a steady, active job.

Benefits: Access to health, vision, dental, retirement savings plans, life and disability insurance, plus paid and unpaid time off for eligible employees.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.