San Mateo’s retail scene is busy right now—banks, groceries, and pharmacies are all hiring. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: San Mateo + nearby cities (multiple branches listed)

(multiple branches listed) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$31.00/hour

Deadline: Posting ends Dec 12, 2026 (may close early)

This is a front‑desk banking role helping customers open accounts, handle transactions, and learn digital tools. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer interaction experience and want strong benefits, paid training (6 weeks), and clear career growth in a big bank.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000–$72,000/year

You’ll help run the whole store—front end and pharmacy—leading the team, handling scheduling, cash, and customer issues. Great step if you have leadership or supervisory experience and want a path to Store Manager with bonus potential and full Walgreens benefits.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: Emerging Store Manager – details match the LinkedIn posting.)

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$25.40/hour

If you love food and talking to people, this role has you stocking and sampling beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate while keeping displays fresh and clean. No retail experience required, and you get store discounts, paid time off, and “Whole Benefits” if eligible.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$31.50/hour

Lead the online order team for Whole Foods Market on Amazon—balancing schedules, safety, and on‑time orders. Good for someone with 6+ months retail/logistics experience who likes a fast‑paced, leadership role and is open to evenings, weekends, and some overtime.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.