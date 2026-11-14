undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 San Mateo healthcare jobs with multiple openings and $30/hr+ options
San Mateo’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from retail pharmacies to home care and vet clinics. If you like helping people (or pets), there are a few solid options to check out this week.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: San Mateo, CA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.25/hour
- Application window closes: 01/11/2027
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions and support patients every day. CVS offers a structured Pharmacy Technician Training Program, clear growth paths, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) for eligible full-time staff.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Laurelwood Veterinary Clinic
- Location: San Mateo, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour
Small animal clinic (1–2 doctors) working with dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters, and mice. Great fit for pre-vet or pre-tech students—they’ll work around your class schedule and give you hands-on experience, plus cross-training in animal handling and clinic support.
In Home Caregiver – Peninsula
- Employer: Seniors At Home
- Location: San Mateo, CA (Peninsula area)
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $23.50 – $25.00/hour (standard shifts); $29.75 – $31.75/hour (4-hour shifts)
Support seniors in their homes with personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship. This role stands out for short-shift premium pay, weekly paychecks, paid training (including dementia care), referral bonuses, health benefits (if eligible), 403(b), holiday pay at 1.5x, and flexible schedules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has multiple shifts and some flexibility, so you may be able to shape the role around your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.