San Mateo’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from retail pharmacies to home care and vet clinics. If you like helping people (or pets), there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.25/hour

Application window closes: 01/11/2027

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions and support patients every day. CVS offers a structured Pharmacy Technician Training Program, clear growth paths, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Laurelwood Veterinary Clinic

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Small animal clinic (1–2 doctors) working with dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters, and mice. Great fit for pre-vet or pre-tech students—they’ll work around your class schedule and give you hands-on experience, plus cross-training in animal handling and clinic support.

Employer: Seniors At Home

Location: San Mateo, CA (Peninsula area)

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $23.50 – $25.00/hour (standard shifts); $29.75 – $31.75/hour (4-hour shifts)

Support seniors in their homes with personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship. This role stands out for short-shift premium pay, weekly paychecks, paid training (including dementia care), referral bonuses, health benefits (if eligible), 403(b), holiday pay at 1.5x, and flexible schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has multiple shifts and some flexibility, so you may be able to shape the role around your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.