San Mateo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sourdough & Co

Sourdough & Co Location: San Mateo, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Make sandwiches, prep ingredients, run the register, and help open/close the shop. Good fit if you like variety, can move fast, and enjoy chatting with customers.

Employer: Maverick Jack's

Maverick Jack's Location: San Mateo, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.60 per hour

Hours: About 5–20 hours per week

Perks: Paid training

Hands-on kitchen role doing prep, cooking, and keeping your station clean. Great if you already have some kitchen skills and want to build experience on the line.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company at Roblox

at Roblox Location: 3050 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours may vary

Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, commuter benefits, FSAs, retirement plan, wellness programs, discounts, and more

Prep, serve, and store food, keep work areas clean, and help guests in a friendly, efficient way. Solid weekday schedule with big-company benefits if you want something more long-term.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—San Mateo spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.