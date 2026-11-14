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🍽️ San Mateo Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Around $20/hr
San Mateo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Food Prep Staff / Sandwich Maker / Cashier
- Employer: Sourdough & Co
- Location: San Mateo, CA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Make sandwiches, prep ingredients, run the register, and help open/close the shop. Good fit if you like variety, can move fast, and enjoy chatting with customers.
Line Cook / Prep Cook
- Employer: Maverick Jack's
- Location: San Mateo, CA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.60 per hour
- Hours: About 5–20 hours per week
- Perks: Paid training
Hands-on kitchen role doing prep, cooking, and keeping your station clean. Great if you already have some kitchen skills and want to build experience on the line.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company at Roblox
- Location: 3050 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours may vary
- Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, commuter benefits, FSAs, retirement plan, wellness programs, discounts, and more
Prep, serve, and store food, keep work areas clean, and help guests in a friendly, efficient way. Solid weekday schedule with big-company benefits if you want something more long-term.
If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—San Mateo spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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