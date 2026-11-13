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San Francisco Bay Area
Bay REPAIR awards $105M for community projects
10 days ago
The Bay Area Air District has awarded $105 million in penalty funds through the Bay REPAIR program to support community-led projects that improve air quality, protect public health, and build economic resilience across the Bay Area. The first round of funding includes grants for Sheet Metal Workers' Local 104, Growing Together Bay Area, Fierce Advocates, and Northbay Health. Learn more about the Bay REPAIR program: https://bit.ly/4zgMTOJ
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bay Area Air District
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