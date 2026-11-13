Visitors attending events at the San Mateo County Event Center can stay at preferred partner Springhill Suites Belmont, located at 1401 Shoreway Rd, Belmont, CA 94002. The hotel offers complimentary internet in all guest rooms, comfortable accommodations, easy access and parking, and specially discounted room rates for event center clients. For reservations or details, call 650-622-9044.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo Event Center