The City of San Mateo is making safety changes at Alameda de las Pulgas and Hobart Avenue. Changeable message signs are now in place in both directions on Alameda de las Pulgas to warn drivers about the Hobart Avenue crosswalk.

The City plans to move the crosswalk and add Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons to help drivers see people walking and to increase driver yielding. These upgrades are planned with a paving project in summer and fall 2027. Drivers are asked to slow down and yield, and people walking are asked to use crosswalks and stay alert.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo