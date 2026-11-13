The City of San Mateo will hold a meeting about Humboldt Street on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. The City Council will talk about pedestrian safety, street lighting, a one-way street change, residential parking permits, and private parking leasing on Humboldt St.

Neighbors can come in person or join online. Zoom and call-in details are on the project webpage at www.cityofsanmateo.org/HumboldtBikeLane.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo