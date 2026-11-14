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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Mateo and Nearby
San Mateo neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage racks to furniture. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Old Water Heater Available for Scrap Metal
Item: Old water heater for scrap metal
Condition: Old, being given away for scrap
Location: The Village, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a free old water heater that someone is offering for scrap metal. Good if you collect metal or know a recycler who does. The poster asks you to DM for the exact pickup location.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Wire Storage Rack
Item: Tall metal wire storage rack with 6 shelves
Condition: Not stated, appears to be in usable shape
Location: San Mateo Park, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a tall wire rack with six shelves, great for organizing a garage, pantry, or closet. The owner will leave it on the front porch for the first interested person. You’ll need to DM them when you know you’re coming so they can share their exact address in San Mateo Park.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Christmas Decorations for a Good Home
Item: Christmas decorations with music and karaoke feature
Condition: Not stated
Location: Marina Gardens, San Mateo, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
These holiday decorations feature Christmas songs and a karaoke function, and they collapse for easy storage. A fun freebie if you’re getting ready for the holidays and want something musical and easy to pack away.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dark Gray IKEA Loveseat
Item: Dark gray IKEA loveseat
Condition: Good condition
Location: Foster City, CA (near San Mateo)
Source: nextdoor.com
A comfortable dark gray IKEA loveseat that the owner says is in good condition. They need it gone this weekend, so it’s ideal if you can pick up soon. The poster asks that you don’t ask if it’s still available—just message with when you can pick it up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in San Mateo and nearby tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.