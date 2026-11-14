San Mateo neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage racks to furniture. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Old water heater for scrap metal

Condition: Old, being given away for scrap

Location: The Village, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a free old water heater that someone is offering for scrap metal. Good if you collect metal or know a recycler who does. The poster asks you to DM for the exact pickup location.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tall metal wire storage rack with 6 shelves

Condition: Not stated, appears to be in usable shape

Location: San Mateo Park, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a tall wire rack with six shelves, great for organizing a garage, pantry, or closet. The owner will leave it on the front porch for the first interested person. You’ll need to DM them when you know you’re coming so they can share their exact address in San Mateo Park.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Christmas decorations with music and karaoke feature

Condition: Not stated

Location: Marina Gardens, San Mateo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These holiday decorations feature Christmas songs and a karaoke function, and they collapse for easy storage. A fun freebie if you’re getting ready for the holidays and want something musical and easy to pack away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark gray IKEA loveseat

Condition: Good condition

Location: Foster City, CA (near San Mateo)

Source: nextdoor.com

A comfortable dark gray IKEA loveseat that the owner says is in good condition. They need it gone this weekend, so it’s ideal if you can pick up soon. The poster asks that you don’t ask if it’s still available—just message with when you can pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in San Mateo and nearby tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.