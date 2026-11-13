The City of San Mateo is getting ready for a wetter winter from El Niño. City crews are cleaning storm drains and clearing plants and trash from creeks and channels so rainwater can flow. They are also checking pump stations and other important systems for heavy rain, and working on drainage and flood projects to help protect neighborhoods for years. The City is also planning with other groups in San Mateo County for emergency response.

Neighbors are asked to get ready too. You can pick up free sandbags at the City’s self-serve sandbag stations, make a family plan, and build an emergency supply kit. You can also sign up for SMC Alert to get emergency messages on your phone. More details, sandbag locations, and El Niño questions and answers are at www.cityofsanmateo.org/stormprep.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo