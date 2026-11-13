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Los Prados Lift Station rehab at S Norfolk intersection
The City will repair the aging Los Prados Lift Station at the intersection of S Norfolk St, La Selva St, and Los Prados St to improve the sewer system. Work will also upgrade the intersection and nearby sidewalks.
During construction, the turning lane from S Norfolk St to La Selva St and part of the sidewalk will be closed. Temporary walkways will guide people around the work area. Work is planned from late-November 2026 through Fall 2027. For questions, neighbors can call 650-522-7308 or 415-749-8211, or use the email contacts in the notice.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo
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