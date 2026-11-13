San Mateo’s tech scene is buzzing with AI, infra, and product‑driven roles right now. If you’re an experienced engineer or tech leader, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: Saragossa (recruiting for a Physics AI startup)

Saragossa (recruiting for a Physics AI startup) Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Series B, $200M+ raised)

Deeply technical role for someone who lives in physics-informed ML (surrogate models, PINNs, neural operators) and wants to work directly with top aerospace/auto/defense engineering teams. You’ll own customer relationships end-to-end, write Python with PyTorch/JAX, and travel on-site as needed. US citizen or Green Card required.

Employer: EY

Location: San Mateo, CA (role can be anywhere in the US )

(role can be ) Type: Full-time

Salary (Bay Area): $160,500 – $267,400 base, plus benefits & equity-eligible programs per EY policy

Lead Enterprise Performance Management projects for big-name clients, blending finance, cloud EPM tools (Anaplan, Oracle, OneStream, etc.), and tech strategy. You’ll manage teams, own solution architecture, and travel to clients while growing a high-impact consulting career.

Employer: Runta

Location: San Mateo, CA (Bay Area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000

Join a small, well-funded team building runtime infra for long‑running AI agents. You’ll be the engineering face to enterprise customers: get agents running in production, decide what becomes product vs. one‑off, and debug across both stacks. Great fit if you know containers, networking, IAM, observability, and like high ownership.

Employer: Roblox

Location: San Mateo, CA (HQ, hybrid: Tue–Thu onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $295,250 – $345,040 base, plus equity & benefits

High-impact C++ role building a first-of-its-kind ads system inside the Roblox game engine. You’ll design new ad formats (starting with video), own performance at massive scale, and help shape a multi‑billion‑dollar ads business while keeping user experience front and center.

Employer: Harrison Clarke (recruiting for an AI CRM startup)

(recruiting for an AI CRM startup) Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $300,000 base, plus equity & benefits

Principal-level React/TypeScript/Next.js role owning the entire frontend for a category-defining AI CRM with 60+ customers and multi‑million ARR. You’ll design dense, data-heavy UIs where humans and AI agents collaborate, set frontend standards, and mentor other engineers in a fast-moving, well-funded startup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring for similar profiles. Polish your resume, reach out, and don’t wait too long; senior roles like these move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.