San Mateo retail is busy right now—especially in wireless and mall stores. If you like talking to people and enjoy tech or pop culture, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $34.00/hour base + up to $7,200/year incentives (all employees guaranteed $20/hour with incentives)

Help customers with phones, plans, and tech in a high-energy T-Mobile Experience Store. This role comes with strong training, stock grants, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and big T-Mobile discounts.

Alternate listing: Same Sr Mobile Expert role on Indeed

Employer: Hot Topic

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range starts as listed in posting (final pay depends on experience, location, and other factors)

Lead the Hot Topic store, drive sales, and manage a team in a fun, fandom-focused environment. Great fit if you love music/pop culture and have 1–2+ years of retail management experience.

Employer: Verizon

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Base Pay: $20.67/hour

Earning Potential: About $16–$21/hour base + up to $18,000/year commissions (top performers can reach $65,000–$75,500+ annually)

Sell phones and wireless plans while building long-term customer relationships at Verizon. Day-one benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, big Verizon discounts, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail, and many employers are open to different backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.