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San Mateo County

Rabies vaccine and pet license late fees waived

5 days ago
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Rabies is present in wildlife across San Mateo County, and pets must have a current rabies shot to get a pet license, which helps protect both pets and families. Late fees for pet licenses are waived through November 30. More information: https://t.co/Tmt2qWlrt9

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo County Health

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