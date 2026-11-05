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San Mateo County
Rabies vaccine and pet license late fees waived
5 days ago
Rabies is present in wildlife across San Mateo County, and pets must have a current rabies shot to get a pet license, which helps protect both pets and families. Late fees for pet licenses are waived through November 30. More information: https://t.co/Tmt2qWlrt9
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo County Health
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