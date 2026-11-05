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San Mateo

Planning Commission zoning code study session Nov. 17

7 days ago
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The San Mateo Planning Commission will hold a study session on the city’s Comprehensive Zoning Code Update, which will carry out the Strive San Mateo General Plan 2040, on November 17 at 7:00 p.m. All meeting materials will be available here: meeting materials and https://t.co/qdEYP1JTYn.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo

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