Planning Commission zoning code study session Nov. 17

The San Mateo Planning Commission will hold a study session on the city’s Comprehensive Zoning Code Update, which will carry out the Strive San Mateo General Plan 2040, on November 17 at 7:00 p.m. All meeting materials will be available here: meeting materials and https://t.co/qdEYP1JTYn.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo