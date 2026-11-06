Juveniles arrested after theft at Hillsdale Mall

On November 4, 2026 around 5:14 p.m., police went to the Lululemon store at 17 Hillsdale Mall after workers reported two known theft suspects hiding items. Two juvenile boys ran out of the store with stolen goods, and officers chased them. One was caught nearby, and the second was found hiding in the mall parking lot.

A third juvenile boy was found in an employee stairwell outside the store, wearing a mask and hood and holding backpacks that belonged to the other two. All three juveniles were taken into custody, then released to their parents. Two were charged with burglary, conspiracy, and resisting an officer, and the third was charged with conspiracy. Police ask neighbors and workers to stay alert and report any suspicious activity right away by calling (650) 522-7700 or 911 in an emergency.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo Police Department