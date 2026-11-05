Planning meeting on zoning code update Nov. 17

The City of San Mateo Planning Commission will hold a study session on the city’s Comprehensive Zoning Code Update on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. This update will help carry out the Strive San Mateo General Plan 2040.

The talk will cover new rules for high-density building heights, open space, and buffers next to low-density neighborhoods. Community members are asked to attend, learn about the proposed rules, and share feedback. Meeting materials will be online on the city’s Public Meeting Portal, and more details are at www.StriveSanMateo.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Mateo