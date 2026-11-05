🏭 San Mateo Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles

San Mateo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in robotics and medical devices. If you like hands-on work and building real products, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Skild AI (listed via Teli Labs )

Skild AI (listed via ) Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000 – $150,000 base

Inspect robots, accessories, and incoming parts to make sure they meet design and quality standards. Good fit if you have 5+ years in quality inspection, can read engineering drawings, and are comfortable using calipers, micrometers, and other measuring tools in an electro‑mechanical manufacturing setting.

Employer: Jupiter Endovascular

Location: San Mateo, CA (HQ in Menlo Park)

(HQ in Menlo Park) Type: Full-time, in-office (contract and permanent options)

(contract and permanent options) Pay: $30–$35/hour (plus potential equity, benefits, and 401(k) with match)

Assemble advanced catheter-based medical devices in a cleanroom, following GMP, FDA, and ISO standards. Great for someone with 2+ years of medical device assembly (especially catheters), strong microscope work, and steady hands who wants solid benefits and a mission focused on improving cardiovascular care.

Employer: Skild AI

Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000 – $150,000 base

Build autonomous mobile robots from the ground up—assembling mechanical and electrical parts, installing PCBAs, routing cables, and running basic tests. Best for folks with 5+ years of electro‑mechanical assembly who like hands-on work, can follow detailed drawings, and want to be close to cutting-edge robotics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have related roles coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.