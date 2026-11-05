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🏭 San Mateo Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles
San Mateo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in robotics and medical devices. If you like hands-on work and building real products, these roles are worth a look.
Quality Control Technician – Robotics
- Employer: Skild AI (listed via Teli Labs)
- Location: San Mateo, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $70,000 – $150,000 base
Inspect robots, accessories, and incoming parts to make sure they meet design and quality standards. Good fit if you have 5+ years in quality inspection, can read engineering drawings, and are comfortable using calipers, micrometers, and other measuring tools in an electro‑mechanical manufacturing setting.
Manufacturing Assembler II – Medical Devices (Contract & Permanent)
- Employer: Jupiter Endovascular
- Location: San Mateo, CA (HQ in Menlo Park)
- Type: Full-time, in-office (contract and permanent options)
- Pay: $30–$35/hour (plus potential equity, benefits, and 401(k) with match)
Assemble advanced catheter-based medical devices in a cleanroom, following GMP, FDA, and ISO standards. Great for someone with 2+ years of medical device assembly (especially catheters), strong microscope work, and steady hands who wants solid benefits and a mission focused on improving cardiovascular care.
Manufacturing Technician – Autonomous Robots
- Employer: Skild AI
- Location: San Mateo, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $70,000 – $150,000 base
Build autonomous mobile robots from the ground up—assembling mechanical and electrical parts, installing PCBAs, routing cables, and running basic tests. Best for folks with 5+ years of electro‑mechanical assembly who like hands-on work, can follow detailed drawings, and want to be close to cutting-edge robotics.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have related roles coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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