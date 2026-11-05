💻 San Mateo IT Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

San Mateo’s tech scene is buzzing, especially for senior engineers who like hard problems and real impact. If you’re strong in backend or autonomy and want big responsibility, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $280,512 – $420,768 a year (plus bonus, benefits, equity)

Lead advanced autonomy for unmanned aircraft across air, land, and sea. This role is very senior: you’ll design tactical autonomy algorithms, build high-performance C++/Python systems, and see your work deployed on real platforms with field tests and flight demos. Requires ~10+ years’ experience, strong robotics/autonomy background, and ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Mateo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $234,240 – $351,360 a year (plus bonus, benefits, equity)

Own major chunks of Shield AI’s autonomy stack, from behavior planning to motion planning and system integration. You’ll write production C++, lead multi-disciplinary teams, and guide projects from concept to deployment in defense-focused environments. Needs 7+ years in relevant areas and eligibility for a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Xero

Location: San Mateo, CA (also hiring in San Francisco, Seattle & Vancouver)

(also hiring in San Francisco, Seattle & Vancouver) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): Around $206,000 base (plus bonus, equity, and benefits)

Set the architecture for Xero’s core accounting ledger that millions of businesses rely on. You’ll design high-throughput, cloud-native backend services, work with SQL/NoSQL, and help modernize a mature system for real-time and AI-ready use. Ideal if you love distributed systems, data integrity, and leading engineering standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—these companies often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.