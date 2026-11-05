📅 Kids read with therapy dogs at San Mateo County Libraries

📅 Kids read with therapy dogs at the library

Have a child who’s shy about reading? San Mateo County Libraries are offering 10-minute sessions where kids can practice reading aloud to a friendly therapy dog.

Studies show many children feel less anxious reading to animals, which can help build confidence and make reading more fun.

Sessions are run with Pet Assisted Therapy teams and handlers from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Paws for Tales program.

Space is limited, so sign up early for your child’s 10-minute slot at smcl.org/pawsfortales. The library will also try to fit in drop-ins when possible, so you can stop by even if you didn’t register in advance.