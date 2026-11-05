📢 Free 30-minute 1:1 genealogy help at the library

📅 1:1 Help Tracing Your Family History at the Library

San Mateo County Libraries are offering free 30-minute, one-on-one genealogy sessions to help you explore your family tree.

In your session, staff can guide you through:

Ancestry Library Edition (billions of records)

(billions of records) HeritageHub for local and family stories

for local and family stories HeritageQuest for census, military, and other records

for census, military, and other records My China Roots, a Chinese genealogy website and database

Sessions are held at the library and the branch is open 10:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.

Registration is required. Your requested date and time are tentative until you get an email confirmation.

Whether you’re just starting or already deep into family research, you can reserve a spot online and get personalized help digging into your roots.