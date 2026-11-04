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💻 San Mateo IT: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Now Hiring
San Mateo’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with AI, gaming, and robotics companies all hiring. If you’re strong in software, platforms, or hardware support, there’s real opportunity here.
Engineering Manager, Core Platform
- Employer: Verkada
- Location: San Mateo, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $285,000 OTE (USD)
Lead a Core Platform team building the backbone for Verkada’s AI-powered security and building OS products. You’ll manage frontend and backend engineers, still write code, and work closely with Product and Design while enjoying strong benefits like unlimited PTO, daily meals, and generous health coverage.
Principal Software Engineer, Agent Infrastructure
- Employer: Roblox
- Location: San Mateo, CA (HQ, onsite Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $278,530 – $345,040 (USD) base, plus equity & benefits
Own the design and scaling of Roblox’s core infrastructure for long-running AI agents used by millions of creators and thousands of internal engineers. Ideal if you have 8+ years in large-scale backend/infrastructure, write production code in Go/Python/Rust, and want to work on cutting-edge agentic systems.
Support Engineer
- Employer: Skild AI
- Location: San Mateo, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $150,000 (USD) base
Hands-on role keeping a fleet of robots healthy while building and testing new hardware. You’ll debug electromechanical issues, design fixtures in CAD, work with PCBAs and sensors, and support manufacturing—great fit if you like mixing hardware, robotics, and troubleshooting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full description sparks ideas about how your skills could fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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