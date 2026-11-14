San Martin has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are looking for safe, loving homes through Santa Clara County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Dodger is a young pug mix with a warm golden coat and a lot of love to give. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet DODGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Benny is a tiny chihuahua puppy with a golden coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn and grow with your family.

👉 Meet BENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Baby Gorgeous is a striking tricolor shepherd puppy. If you love smart, active dogs, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet BABY GORGEOUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Kenny is another adorable chihuahua puppy with a rich golden coat. He’s ready to start life with a family of his own.

👉 Meet KENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Carson is a blue-toned cattle dog pup, a great fit for an active home that enjoys training and play.

👉 Meet CARSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Bethany is a young cattle dog mix with beautiful tricolor markings, ready for a home that can keep her busy and engaged.

👉 Meet BETHANY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Lacey is a petite young chihuahua mix with soft white and tan coloring, looking for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet LACEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Daisy is a young white miniature poodle mix who would love a cozy spot on the couch and a family to call her own.

👉 Meet DAISY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Santa Clara County Animal Shelter at (408) 686-3900 to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.