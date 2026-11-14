undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Martin
San Martin has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are looking for safe, loving homes through Santa Clara County Animal Shelter.
DODGER
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Dodger is a young pug mix with a warm golden coat and a lot of love to give. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet DODGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BENNY
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Benny is a tiny chihuahua puppy with a golden coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn and grow with your family.
👉 Meet BENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BABY GORGEOUS
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Baby Gorgeous is a striking tricolor shepherd puppy. If you love smart, active dogs, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet BABY GORGEOUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KENNY
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Kenny is another adorable chihuahua puppy with a rich golden coat. He’s ready to start life with a family of his own.
👉 Meet KENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CARSON
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Carson is a blue-toned cattle dog pup, a great fit for an active home that enjoys training and play.
👉 Meet CARSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BETHANY
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Bethany is a young cattle dog mix with beautiful tricolor markings, ready for a home that can keep her busy and engaged.
👉 Meet BETHANY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LACEY
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Lacey is a petite young chihuahua mix with soft white and tan coloring, looking for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet LACEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DAISY
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Daisy is a young white miniature poodle mix who would love a cozy spot on the couch and a family to call her own.
👉 Meet DAISY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Santa Clara County Animal Shelter at (408) 686-3900 to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.