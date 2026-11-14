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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in San Martin, CA
Looking for a tiny new roommate? These adoptable kittens in San Martin, CA are waiting at the Santa Clara County Animal Shelter for loving homes.
All cats below are Domestic Shorthair kittens with an adoption fee of $100 each. For any of them, you can call the shelter at (408) 686-3900.
BUDDY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Buddy is a sweet white baby girl who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNOW SHOES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Snow Shoes has a lovely calico coat and is looking for a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Snow Shoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BOOTS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Boots is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings.
👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Pumpkin is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NODDLES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Noddles is a tiny black kitten hoping for a safe, indoor home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Noddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BART
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
Bart is a brown tabby boy with classic stripes and lots of kitten charm.
👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these San Martin kittens. Call Santa Clara County Animal Shelter at (408) 686-3900 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.