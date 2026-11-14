Looking for a tiny new roommate? These adoptable kittens in San Martin, CA are waiting at the Santa Clara County Animal Shelter for loving homes.

All cats below are Domestic Shorthair kittens with an adoption fee of $100 each. For any of them, you can call the shelter at (408) 686-3900.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Buddy is a sweet white baby girl who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Snow Shoes has a lovely calico coat and is looking for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Snow Shoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Boots is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings.

👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Pumpkin is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Noddles is a tiny black kitten hoping for a safe, indoor home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Noddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (408) 686-3900

Bart is a brown tabby boy with classic stripes and lots of kitten charm.

👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these San Martin kittens. Call Santa Clara County Animal Shelter at (408) 686-3900 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.