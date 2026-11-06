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San Martin

🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Martin

8 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in San Martin, CA? These adoptable dogs at Santa Clara County Animal Shelter are hoping to meet their forever families soon.

A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyFcO_1GoSen5300
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (408) 686-3900

This handsome boy is a unique mix of Australian Cattle Dog and Husky, with a beautiful tan coat and a smart, alert look. If you love active, intelligent dogs, he could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5ChJ_1GoSen5300
  • Breed: Husky
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (408) 686-3900

This stunning female Husky has a striking gray and white coat and that classic Husky charm. If you enjoy outdoor adventures and an energetic companion, she may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BRENDEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl5H4_1GoSen5300
  • Breed: Shih Tzu
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (408) 686-3900

BRENDEN is a young Shih Tzu with a rich brown coat and a sweet, compact build. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, he could be a lovely fit for your home.
👉 Meet BRENDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Santa Clara County Animal Shelter at (408) 686-3900 to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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