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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Martin
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in San Martin, CA? These adoptable dogs at Santa Clara County Animal Shelter are hoping to meet their forever families soon.
A
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
This handsome boy is a unique mix of Australian Cattle Dog and Husky, with a beautiful tan coat and a smart, alert look. If you love active, intelligent dogs, he could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
This stunning female Husky has a striking gray and white coat and that classic Husky charm. If you enjoy outdoor adventures and an energetic companion, she may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRENDEN
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Clara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (408) 686-3900
BRENDEN is a young Shih Tzu with a rich brown coat and a sweet, compact build. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, he could be a lovely fit for your home.
👉 Meet BRENDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Santa Clara County Animal Shelter at (408) 686-3900 to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.