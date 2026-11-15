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🐱 Gentle San Marcos Cats Waiting Patiently for Adoption
San Marcos has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few kitties at San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter who are ready to meet you.
Young Tuxedo Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 805-2650
This handsome young tuxedo boy has that classic black-and-white look so many people love. As a young cat, he’s likely to enjoy playtime and toys, then curl up for a cozy nap.
👉 Meet this tuxedo kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Young Black Mediumhair Boy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 805-2650
This sleek black mediumhair boy has a soft coat and a classic panther look. He’s still young, so he should have plenty of energy for play and exploring his new home.
👉 Meet this black beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sam
- Name: Sam
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray / blue
- Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 805-2650
Sam is a senior gentleman with a beautiful long gray coat. Older cats like Sam often enjoy a calm home, soft beds, and gentle company. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Sam could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (512) 805-2650 to ask about these kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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