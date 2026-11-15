San Marcos has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few kitties at San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This handsome young tuxedo boy has that classic black-and-white look so many people love. As a young cat, he’s likely to enjoy playtime and toys, then curl up for a cozy nap.

👉 Meet this tuxedo kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Solid black

Solid black Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This sleek black mediumhair boy has a soft coat and a classic panther look. He’s still young, so he should have plenty of energy for play and exploring his new home.

👉 Meet this black beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Sam

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

Sam is a senior gentleman with a beautiful long gray coat. Older cats like Sam often enjoy a calm home, soft beds, and gentle company. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Sam could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (512) 805-2650 to ask about these kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.