San Marcos has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry-level to high-commission, business-owner style work. If you like talking to people and don’t mind some hustle, these are worth a look.

Employer: JOHNNY'S BACKYARD

JOHNNY'S BACKYARD Location: San Marcos, TX (2517 S IH-35)

Type: Contract, 1099, commission-only

Pay: $65,000 – $200,000 per year (12% uncapped commission)

Run the San Marcos lot like your own small business, selling sheds, backyard offices, barns, and playsets. They provide the lot, displays, installs, financing, and training; you bring proven sales experience and a plan to generate your own leads (Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, networking, etc.).

Employer: Sign Marketing NV

Sign Marketing NV Location: San Marcos, TX

Type: Part-time, in person

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 11am–4pm

Pay: $70 per day

Simple weekend gig for someone energetic who doesn’t mind being outside and talking to people. You’ll hold signs in busy areas, chat with passersby, hand out flyers, and help boost brand awareness—nice fit if you want marketing experience or a side income.

Employer: True North Group

Location: San Marcos, TX (territory sales)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped weekly commission + weekly draw + bonuses (exact amounts not listed)

Entry-level path into professional sales, focused on workplace supplemental insurance. They offer full training, a clear career path, and support to get your Health and Life Insurance license (with fee reimbursement after you join).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.