San Marcos has several sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, now is a wonderful time to meet them.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This little black Lab girl is a young puppy, so she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and starting young is a great way to help her grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet this female Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This black Lab boy is another young pup looking for a forever home. Puppy energy means he’ll enjoy walks, games, and learning new things with his people.

👉 Meet this male Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

Another adorable black Lab girl, ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and routine.

👉 Meet this female Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This black Lab puppy is another sweet female in need of a loving home. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of affection, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet this female Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This male black Lab puppy is also searching for his forever family. Like his littermates, he’ll need structure, play, and positive training as he grows.

👉 Meet this male Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Sage

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Adult (3 years old)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $75

Adoption Type: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Marcos, TX)

Sage is a 3-year-old sweetheart who was adopted from a shelter and is now looking for a new home that can keep up with her medical care. Her current owner says she is super sweet, loves cuddles, and follows you around. She does well being left alone for a while and mostly just sleeps when you’re gone.

Sage has heartworm and is on medication. She was recently spayed and is working through an infection, also with medication. Her person is sadly not able to give her the time and energy she needs right now and is hoping to find someone comfortable continuing her care.

If you have room in your heart and home for a gentle dog who needs some extra support, Sage could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at (512) 805-2650 or contact Sage’s private owner through her Adoptapet listing. Sharing this page with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.