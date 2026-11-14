📢 $25 pet adoptions at San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has two featured pets this week: King – a 2-year-old , 62-pound German Shepherd mix . He’s energetic, loves being active, knows some basic commands, and is very people-focused.

– a , . He’s energetic, loves being active, knows some basic commands, and is very people-focused. Snowflake – a laid-back cat who loves cozy beds, naps, and Churu treats. He prefers a quiet, adult-only home with no dogs. Adoption fee: $25 for all adoptable pets. This includes spay/neuter surgery, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. Shelter hours: Mon, Fri, Sun: noon–5 p.m.

Tue, Thu, Sat: noon–7 p.m. See adoptable pets and apply online at sanmarcostx.gov/adopt. Media inquiries: communicationsinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

More Info: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Wee...