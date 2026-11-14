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San Marcos
📢 Adopt King or Snowflake for just $25 in San Marcos
2 days ago
📢 $25 pet adoptions at San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has two featured pets this week:
- King – a 2-year-old, 62-pound German Shepherd mix. He’s energetic, loves being active, knows some basic commands, and is very people-focused.
- Snowflake – a laid-back cat who loves cozy beds, naps, and Churu treats. He prefers a quiet, adult-only home with no dogs.
Adoption fee: $25 for all adoptable pets. This includes spay/neuter surgery, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.
Shelter hours:
- Mon, Fri, Sun: noon–5 p.m.
- Tue, Thu, Sat: noon–7 p.m.
See adoptable pets and apply online at sanmarcostx.gov/adopt.
Media inquiries: communicationsinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.
More Info: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Wee...
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