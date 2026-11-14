San Marcos retail is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across auto parts, beauty, and groceries.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: San Marcos, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and support basic car services like battery tests and wiper installs. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus, and there’s a 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, and tuition assistance listed in the posting.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: San Marcos, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers with hair color, skin care, nails, and more while building repeat relationships. You get a product discount, free samples, and product education, with potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off depending on hours.

Employer: HEB

Location: San Marcos, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, help with curbside pickup, and keep the eStore area clean and organized. Great if you like a fast-paced, active job; must be 16+ and able to lift up to 55 lbs and work a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in San Marcos so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.