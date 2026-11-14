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📢 $25 adoptions on featured pets at San Marcos shelter
📢 Meet King & Snowflake: $25 adoptions in San Marcos
The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has picked two "Pets of the Week" who are ready for new homes.
Dog of the week – King
A 2-year-old German Shepherd mix (~62 lbs). King is energetic and excited in the kennel, but once he’s out, he’s affectionate, people-focused, and knows some basic commands. He’ll do best with a family that can give him plenty of exercise and attention.
Cat of the week – Snowflake
A laid-back cat who loves naps, cozy beds, and Churu treats. He prefers no dogs and an adult-only, quieter home.
Adoption details
- Adoption fee: $25 for all adoptable pets
- Fee includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and microchip
- Shelter hours: noon–5 p.m. Monday, Friday, Sunday and noon–7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
- View pets and apply online: sanmarcostx.gov/adopt
Media contact: communicationsinfo@sanmarcostx.gov
More Info: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Wee...
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