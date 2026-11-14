📢 Meet King & Snowflake: $25 adoptions in San Marcos

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has picked two "Pets of the Week" who are ready for new homes.

Dog of the week – King

A 2-year-old German Shepherd mix (~62 lbs). King is energetic and excited in the kennel, but once he’s out, he’s affectionate, people-focused, and knows some basic commands. He’ll do best with a family that can give him plenty of exercise and attention.

Cat of the week – Snowflake

A laid-back cat who loves naps, cozy beds, and Churu treats. He prefers no dogs and an adult-only, quieter home.

Adoption details

Adoption fee: $25 for all adoptable pets

for all adoptable pets Fee includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and microchip

Shelter hours: noon–5 p.m. Monday, Friday, Sunday and noon–7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

and View pets and apply online: sanmarcostx.gov/adopt

Media contact: communicationsinfo@sanmarcostx.gov