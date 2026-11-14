🚨 Grand jury finds San Marcos police shooting was justified

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced that a Hays County Grand Jury has finished reviewing the June 26, 2026 fatal shooting involving San Marcos Police Department officers at the Mission Trail @ El Camino Real apartment complex in San Marcos.

Officers were trying to arrest 25-year-old Thomas Anthony Hawkins III, who had active warrants for violent offenses from three counties, including Hays County. After family members left the apartment and tried to get him to come out, Hawkins emerged with a knife in his right hand and lunged at an officer. Two officers fired and Hawkins was hit multiple times.

The incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers, with help from San Marcos Police. The grand jury reviewed body camera footage and the investigation results and decided the shooting was justified, so no charges will be filed against the officers.