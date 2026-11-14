San Marcos has several wonderful cats waiting at San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter for a cozy home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This fluffy gray baby boy has a soft long coat and a curious kitten face. He’s young, so he’s still learning about the world and would do well in a home ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet this gray longhair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This little brown shorthair girl has a classic tabby look and bright, alert eyes. She’s a young kitten who will need play, patience, and lots of love as she grows up with her new family.

👉 Meet this brown tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This gray shorthair boy is another sweet kitten hoping for a safe, loving home. With his sleek coat and young age, he’s ready to bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet this gray shorthair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Orange/Red

Mostly Orange/Red Shelter: San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 805-2650

This handsome orange boy is an adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who is past the tiny kitten stage. His warm orange coat and calm presence could be just what your home needs.

👉 Meet this orange adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at (512) 805-2650 or visit in person to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.