🍽️ San Marcos Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

San Marcos food spots are busy and hiring, from quick-service counters to sit‑down dining rooms. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: San Marcos, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead a high-volume McDonald’s, coach department and shift managers, and own results in quality, service, and cleanliness. This role is ideal if you have prior GM or quick-service leadership experience and want advancement, paid vacation, tuition assistance, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Note: This restaurant is franchise-owned, so your employer is the local franchisee, not McDonald’s USA.

Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Location: San Marcos, TX 78666

Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: From $12.00/hour

Hands-on role making sandwiches, running the register, and keeping the shop clean in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and both day and night shifts available.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: San Marcos, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive + you keep 100% of your tips (no tip sharing)

Classic sit-down restaurant server job focused on warm, country-style hospitality. You get weekly pay (with same-day pay access), health insurance eligibility even for part-time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% employee discount. No experience needed—training starts on day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.