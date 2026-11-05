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San Marcos
Weekly Safe Space support groups at library
2 days ago
San Marcos Public Library now offers weekly Safe Space peer support groups every Thursday in the Blue Study Room. The groups provide a confidential, judgment-free place to connect with others, share life experiences, and explore a new healing theme each week at your own comfort level. More information: https://buff.ly/S9laawG
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Marcos Public Library
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