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San Marcos

Weekly Safe Space support groups at library

2 days ago
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San Marcos Public Library now offers weekly Safe Space peer support groups every Thursday in the Blue Study Room. The groups provide a confidential, judgment-free place to connect with others, share life experiences, and explore a new healing theme each week at your own comfort level. More information: https://buff.ly/S9laawG

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Marcos Public Library

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