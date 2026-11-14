Shelters helping San Marcos are overcrowded, and these dogs are on borrowed time. Each one is listed as “Urgent! Please Save Me” and needs an adopter or rescue as soon as possible.

All dogs below are courtesy posts from Saving Shelter Pets of CA for the Moreno Valley Animal Shelter, which is struggling with space.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA (courtesy post for Moreno Valley Animal Shelter )

(courtesy post for ) Contact: (951) 413-3790

This handsome adult pittie boy is one of many dogs at an overcrowded shelter. Adopting him will also free up a kennel for another dog in need.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A young pittie girl with a soft tan coat, waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving home away from the crowded shelter.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

This young white shepherd mix is described as a beautiful dog who deserves a chance outside the packed kennels.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A young black Lab mix who could be a wonderful family companion if given the chance to leave the overcrowded shelter.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A striking brindle Cane Corso mix who needs an adopter or breed-savvy rescue to step up quickly.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A smaller, young dachshund mix who also finds himself in a shelter that’s far too full.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A young red-and-white pittie boy whose life may depend on finding an adopter soon.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A stocky, red-and-white Staffy mix who needs a committed home to get him out of the crowded shelter.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

A black-and-white adult pittie girl who is urgently hoping for a safe place to land.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA

Contact: (951) 413-3790

Another black-and-white adult pittie girl, also listed as urgent due to lack of space at the shelter.

👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near San Marcos, CA or can travel, please consider adopting, fostering, or sharing these dogs with friends, rescues, and on social media. Even one adoption can save more than one life by opening up a kennel.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.