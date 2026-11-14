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🐶 Urgent Dogs Near San Marcos Need Homes — Pit Bulls, Labs & More
Shelters helping San Marcos are overcrowded, and these dogs are on borrowed time. Each one is listed as “Urgent! Please Save Me” and needs an adopter or rescue as soon as possible.
All dogs below are courtesy posts from Saving Shelter Pets of CA for the Moreno Valley Animal Shelter, which is struggling with space.
Urgent! Please Save Me – White & Brown Pit Bull Terrier (Male)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA (courtesy post for Moreno Valley Animal Shelter)
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
This handsome adult pittie boy is one of many dogs at an overcrowded shelter. Adopting him will also free up a kennel for another dog in need.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Tan & White Pit Bull Terrier (Female)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A young pittie girl with a soft tan coat, waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving home away from the crowded shelter.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – White Shepherd Mix (Male)
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
This young white shepherd mix is described as a beautiful dog who deserves a chance outside the packed kennels.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Black Labrador Retriever Mix (Female)
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A young black Lab mix who could be a wonderful family companion if given the chance to leave the overcrowded shelter.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Brindle Cane Corso Mix (Male)
- Breed: Cane Corso mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A striking brindle Cane Corso mix who needs an adopter or breed-savvy rescue to step up quickly.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – White & Tan Dachshund Mix (Male)
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A smaller, young dachshund mix who also finds himself in a shelter that’s far too full.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Red & White Pit Bull Terrier (Male)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A young red-and-white pittie boy whose life may depend on finding an adopter soon.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Red & White Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Male)
- Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A stocky, red-and-white Staffy mix who needs a committed home to get him out of the crowded shelter.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Black & White Pit Bull Terrier (Adult Female)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
A black-and-white adult pittie girl who is urgently hoping for a safe place to land.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urgent! Please Save Me – Black & White Pit Bull Terrier (Adult Female)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Saving Shelter Pets of CA
- Contact: (951) 413-3790
Another black-and-white adult pittie girl, also listed as urgent due to lack of space at the shelter.
👉 Meet this dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near San Marcos, CA or can travel, please consider adopting, fostering, or sharing these dogs with friends, rescues, and on social media. Even one adoption can save more than one life by opening up a kennel.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.