San Marcos neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from cuddly pets to fresh food and furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Bonded pair of male cats, Miles & Harris

Condition: Neutered, up to date on rabies vaccinations, and microchipped

Location: San Marcos, CA (exact address shared by poster)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

These two feline brothers are looking for a forever home together.

Harris: Cool, calm, and collected; has alopecia (hair loss)

Cool, calm, and collected; has (hair loss) Miles: A bit skittish at first, but very warm once he feels safe

They are a bonded pair, so they need to be adopted together. Perfect for someone wanting double the love and built‑in companionship.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Box of assorted imperfect fruit and vegetables

Condition: Edible but imperfect produce, must be picked up today or tomorrow

Location: Santa Fe Hills, San Marcos, CA, behind Palomar College

Source: Nextdoor

This free box includes a mix of:

Watermelon, avocados, apples, pears, oranges

Other assorted fruit, salads, persimmons, limes, and more

No trade is needed, but the poster is open to a small swap if you’d like—just send them a DM on Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE recliner chair

Condition: Not specified; offered as-is

Pickup: Porch pickup only

Location: 1286 Discovery St Spc 120, San Marcos, CA 92078 (LaSaMa area)

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable recliner available for free. Easy porch pickup makes it simple—just coordinate with the poster and load it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in San Marcos tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.