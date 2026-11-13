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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Marcos Right Now
San Marcos neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from cuddly pets to fresh food and furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Brothers for Life! Bonded Cat Pair - Miles & Harris
Item: Bonded pair of male cats, Miles & Harris
Condition: Neutered, up to date on rabies vaccinations, and microchipped
Location: San Marcos, CA (exact address shared by poster)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
These two feline brothers are looking for a forever home together.
- Harris: Cool, calm, and collected; has alopecia (hair loss)
- Miles: A bit skittish at first, but very warm once he feels safe
They are a bonded pair, so they need to be adopted together. Perfect for someone wanting double the love and built‑in companionship.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Box of Assorted Imperfect Fruit & Vegetables ~Pick Up In San Marcos
Item: Box of assorted imperfect fruit and vegetables
Condition: Edible but imperfect produce, must be picked up today or tomorrow
Location: Santa Fe Hills, San Marcos, CA, behind Palomar College
Source: Nextdoor
This free box includes a mix of:
- Watermelon, avocados, apples, pears, oranges
- Other assorted fruit, salads, persimmons, limes, and more
No trade is needed, but the poster is open to a small swap if you’d like—just send them a DM on Nextdoor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Recliner
Item: FREE recliner chair
Condition: Not specified; offered as-is
Pickup: Porch pickup only
Location: 1286 Discovery St Spc 120, San Marcos, CA 92078 (LaSaMa area)
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable recliner available for free. Easy porch pickup makes it simple—just coordinate with the poster and load it up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in San Marcos tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.