🍽️ San Marcos CA Food Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $27/hr

San Marcos has a nice mix of local spots and big-name chains hiring right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole restaurant.

Employer: Draft Republic San Marcos

Draft Republic San Marcos Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule

This is a fast-paced back-of-house role keeping dishes, equipment, and work areas clean and ready for service. Good fit if you like physical work, teamwork, and want solid benefits without needing a lot of prior experience.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $24/hour + monthly bonus (experience/location based)

(experience/location based) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance

Lead shifts, manage crew, handle cash, and keep the restaurant running smoothly in a busy chicken concept. Great if you have 1+ year of restaurant or retail management and want bonus potential and clear growth paths.

Employer: Big Apple Bagels

Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Shifts between 4:00 AM and 2:00 PM , no nights

Shifts between , no nights Benefits: Paid sick time, free meal on shift

Work the register, make coffee, and help prep bagels and sandwiches at a small local shop. Great for early birds who want daytime hours only and a long-term, stable role; food experience is a plus but they’ll train.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24 – $27/hour (depends on location and experience)

(depends on location and experience) Benefits: Free meals on shift, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick leave, training and leadership development

Hands-on role cooking Panda favorites and leading the team during shifts in a busy, fast-paced kitchen. Good match if you want strong pay, benefits, and a clear path into restaurant management.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits (typical for GMs): 15–25 days paid vacation, medical, dental, vision, service awards

Run the whole restaurant operation, lead department and shift managers, and drive results on quality, service, and cleanliness. Best for experienced quick-service or hospitality leaders who want a long-term management career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.