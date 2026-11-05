undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Marcos
🍽️ San Marcos CA Food Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $27/hr
6 days ago
San Marcos has a nice mix of local spots and big-name chains hiring right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole restaurant.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Draft Republic San Marcos
- Location: San Marcos, CA
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule
This is a fast-paced back-of-house role keeping dishes, equipment, and work areas clean and ready for service. Good fit if you like physical work, teamwork, and want solid benefits without needing a lot of prior experience.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: San Marcos, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $24/hour + monthly bonus (experience/location based)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance
Lead shifts, manage crew, handle cash, and keep the restaurant running smoothly in a busy chicken concept. Great if you have 1+ year of restaurant or retail management and want bonus potential and clear growth paths.
Cashier / Kitchen Team Member – Early Mornings
- Employer: Big Apple Bagels
- Location: San Marcos, CA
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Shifts between 4:00 AM and 2:00 PM, no nights
- Benefits: Paid sick time, free meal on shift
Work the register, make coffee, and help prep bagels and sandwiches at a small local shop. Great for early birds who want daytime hours only and a long-term, stable role; food experience is a plus but they’ll train.
Cook / Shift Lead (Indeed Event)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: San Marcos, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $24 – $27/hour (depends on location and experience)
- Benefits: Free meals on shift, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick leave, training and leadership development
Hands-on role cooking Panda favorites and leading the team during shifts in a busy, fast-paced kitchen. Good match if you want strong pay, benefits, and a clear path into restaurant management.
General Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)
- Location: San Marcos, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Benefits (typical for GMs): 15–25 days paid vacation, medical, dental, vision, service awards
Run the whole restaurant operation, lead department and shift managers, and drive results on quality, service, and cleanliness. Best for experienced quick-service or hospitality leaders who want a long-term management career.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.