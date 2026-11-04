🏥 San Marcos CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

San Marcos has a nice mix of travel nurse gigs and local clinical roles right now. Good options whether you want short-term adventure or a steady spot close to home.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week assignment, nights)

Pay: Estimated $3,222 per week, 36 hours/week, 12-hour night shifts

ICU travel role for RNs who want strong pay and a change of scenery. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing or stipend, and travel + licensure reimbursement.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: San Marcos, CA

Type: Full-time travel assignment

Pay: Weekly amount varies by experience, demand, and stipends (contact recruiter for details)

Med-Surg travel RN role caring for adult patients with mixed diagnoses. You’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, travel reimbursement, and help with private housing or stipend.

Employer: Rancho Palomar Dental Care

Location: San Marcos, CA 92078

Type: Part-time (8–16 hours/week, Mondays to start)

Pay: $63.00 – $65.00 per hour

Great fit if you want a local, low-drama office and steady patients. You’ll handle cleanings, perio maintenance, X-rays, and patient education; GBT AIRFLOW® with Optragate® experience is a big plus.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.