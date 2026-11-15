Spectators gather at the breakwater south of Morro Rock to watch enormous waves send spray high into the air on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Harbor officials urged visitors to stay away from hazardous shoreline areas during the powerful surf. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

High surf ripped four pilings from Avila Pier on Saturday and forced beach closures along the San Luis Obispo County coast as powerful waves battered the shoreline.

The National Weather Service warned that breaking waves could reach 18 to 25 feet along county beaches. A high surf warning remained in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday, with a coastal flood warning continuing until 6 p.m. Saturday.

At Avila Beach, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol officer Dax Theis said four pilings had broken loose from the Avila Pier. The pier was closed Friday afternoon, and public beach access was restricted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, he said.

A breaking wave sends a spray of water over rocks near the Cal Poly Pier along Avila Beach Drive on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2026, during a period of high surf. Libbey Hanson/libbey.hanson@thetribunenews.com

The Harbor Patrol planned to reevaluate conditions throughout the day.

Theis said crews were stretched thin as they monitored the waterfront, warned visitors away from dangerous areas and urged parents to keep children out of the water.

Surfers were still entering the ocean Saturday, he said, despite the hazardous conditions. He also cautioned against walking dogs on the beach.

Sneaker waves were a particular concern. These unexpectedly powerful waves can surge much farther up the beach than preceding waves, potentially knocking people down or sweeping them into the ocean.

A woman photographs crashing waves near Morro Rock on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Theis said the Harbor Patrol placed signs and cones near hazardous areas, but some visitors ignored the warnings.

He emphasized that the restrictions were intended to keep people safe, not discourage them from visiting the coast.

Large waves broke four pilings loose from the Avila Beach Pier on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2026, as high surf battered the San Luis Obispo County coast. Libbey Hanson/libbey.hanson@thetribunenews.com

Theis suggested Front Street in Avila Beach and Harford Pier at Port San Luis as possible viewing locations, while urging visitors to exercise caution around seawalls and other waterfront areas.

Rocks and debris were also reported near Harford Pier.

High surf pushes water into a parking lot at Port San Luis on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2026. Libbey Hanson/libbey.hanson@thetribunenews.com

Morro Bay draws thousands of visitors

Farther north, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer Jeremiah Jacobs said the beach remained open Saturday despite powerful waves that covered portions of the sand and reached the Morro Rock parking lot.

Jacobs said waves were pounding the north jetty, but he reported no significant damage or flooding.

Two spectators watch waves crash over the Morro Bay breakwater on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, during a high surf warning. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

He estimated that about 2,000 people were in town Saturday, with cars lining the Embarcadero as visitors gathered along the waterfront, creating stop-and-go traffic to and from the Rock all afternoon.

Visitors flocked to the breakwater south of Morro Rock to watch sets of waves pound the north getty, sending towering whitewater over the rocks.

At one point, two Coast Guard boats motored out near the mouth of the bay to watch over the heavy surf.

Jacobs estimated breaking waves at 15 to 20 feet and reported that offshore swells near Cape San Martin along the southern Big Sur coast reached 27.9 feet Saturday morning, with a 15-second period.

A woman photographs towering waves crashing over the breakwater south of Morro Rock on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, as dangerous surf battered the San Luis Obispo County coastline. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Why the waves are so dangerous

Offshore wave measurements help explain the powerful surf reaching the Central Coast.

A National Weather Service graphic issued at 7:48a.m. Saturday showed significant wave heights reaching 24.9 feet near Cape San Martin and 32.8 feet near Monterey.

A powerful wave explodes against the breakwater south of Morro Rock on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, sending a towering plume of spray into the air as high surf pounded the coast. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Significant wave height is the average height of the highest one-third of waves measured during a given period. It is not the height of every wave or the height of waves breaking on the beach.

Wave period also matters. A 15-second period means successive wave crests pass a location about 15 seconds apart. Longer-period swells generally carry more energy and can produce powerful breaking surf and waves that surge farther up the shoreline.

The National Weather Service warned that large waves and elevated tides could cause coastal flooding, beach erosion and damage to piers and jetties.

Powerful surf can also sweep people off rocks and beaches, while dangerous rip currents can pull swimmers away from shore.

Foam and debris covers stretches of wet sand on Pismo Beach on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, following high tide as large waves battered the San Luis Obispo County coastline. Sadie Dittenber/sdittenber@thetribunenews.com

More coastal closures and another swell ahead

The hazardous conditions extended along the county coastline.

At Pismo Beach, large waves left foam and debris scattered along the shoreline. Farther south, spectators gathered at Grover Beach on Saturday to watch waves breaking offshore.

Powerful waves crash into whitewater off Grover Beach on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, as hazardous surf continued along the San Luis Obispo County coastline. Sadie Dittenber/sdittenber@thetribunenews.com

Pismo Beach Pier was closed Friday, and a closure notice was also issued for Cayucos Pier.

At Montaña de Oro State Park, waves crashed against rocky coves Saturday afternoon, leaving whitewater and sea foam along the cliffs.

Theis said surf was expected to ease somewhat Sunday, with waves of 11 to 12 feet, before another system potentially brings 12- to 16-foot waves Monday.

Forecasters warned that elevated surf could continue into next week.

Visitors were urged to stay away from hazardous shoreline areas, obey posted closures and never turn their backs on the ocean.

A Surf-Forecast.com chart predicted swells of up to 15 feet at Pismo Beach Pier on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, with wave periods reaching 19 seconds during the morning. Surf-Forecast.com