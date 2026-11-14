Pumpkins were for sale at Brookshire Farms on Nov. 6, 2026. The farm has been the subject of an E. coli investigation by the county’s Department of Public Health after five people who visited the farm — including three children — contracted the illness. Joan Lynch/jlynch@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has not been able to identify the specific source of an E. coli outbreak linked to a local farm that sickened several people and resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child.

But that’s not unusual for outbreaks that erupt from foodborne pathogens.

The Tribune spoke with experts who said that it’s often difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of the dangerous E. coli strain.

“There’s a lot of reasons why you’re not going to be able to go into a setting like this and be able to identify the contamination if it was present at the time,” said Craig Hedberg, a professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. "There’s always a lot of unknowns in these outbreaks.”

During its investigation, the Public Health Department found that the five people who tested positive for the specific strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli visited Brookshire Farms on Oct. 17 or 18.

On Saturday, Public Health announced a sixth confirmed case when a child at a San Luis Obispo preschool was infected through person-to-person contact with one of the original five. The child was hospitalized but is now recovering at home.

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Tests from three of the original patients showed their bacterial strains were a genetic match, while the results of the fourth test were not completed as of Friday and a fifth test could not be performed, Public Health said.

“While matching to each other, the bacterial strains from patients did not closely match other known strains in national databases,” the county said in a news release. “The genetic findings strongly suggest exposure to a common and unique source.”

Ten other people who visited the farm between Oct. 16 and 26 developed symptoms. The county considers them “suspect cases,” the release said. The cases were not confirmed and “no additional information will be provided on these individuals,” the county said.

Brookshire Farms was open for business on Los Osos Valley Road on Nov. 6, 2026. The farm was the subject of an E. coli investigation by the county’s Department of Public Health after five people who visited the farm — including three children — contracted the illness. An 18-month-old girl ultimately died from complications related to Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC. Joan Lynch/jlynch@thetribunenews.com

What did the county test for E. coli at Brookshire Farms?

The county collected food, water and other environmental samples at Brookshire Farms, but none of them tested positive for E. coli O157 — the bacteria strain that sickened the five individuals.

“Although it’s frustrating to not be able to pinpoint the exact source of the infection through environmental lab testing, this is not unexpected, and bacterial contamination is often temporary and difficult to detect through available sampling methods,” county health officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin said in the release.

Other types of E. coli bacteria were found at Brookshire Farms, but none that established the source of patient infections, according to the county. Co-owner Shawn Callaway previously told The Tribune that the bacteria was discovered in an old cow pie on the hill above the farm.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli

Even though no specific source of the E. coli O157 was found, the county said potential exposures that were common to the infected individuals included edible corn cups, pumpkins, hay and non-potable water sources.

The county said testing was limited due to the large number of potential sources, the absence of testable items and time delays between exposure and when sampling was conducting.

After wrapping up its investigation on Nov. 6, the county declared that the outbreak was no longer a threat to public health. Brookshire Farms reopened that same day.

“While environmental sampling did not identify a source, clinical and epidemiological information continues to point to a short-lived shared exposure,” Mulkerin said. “We believe there is no ongoing risk to the community.”

Pumpkins were for sale at Brookshire Farms on Nov. 6, 2026. The farm was the subject of an E. coli investigation by the county's Department of Public Health after five people who visited the farm — including three children — contracted the illness. An 18-month-old girl ultimately died from complications related to Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC. Joan Lynch/jlynch@thetribunenews.com

Likelihood of finding E. coli source is ‘really low,’ food safety lawyer says

Determining the source of an E. coli outbreak is often like finding a needle in a haystack, experts told The Tribune.

Food safety lawyer Bill Marler — who was featured in the Netflix documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” and has spent the last 30 years litigating cases of foodborne illnesses — said that instances where the specific E. coli strain is not found on site happen “pretty much all the time.”

Testing for the source typically takes place at least a week, if not several weeks, after people become infected.

That means if there’s no explicit red flags like a petting zoo, nearby farm animals or consumption of raw leafy greens — all common E. coli sources — then it can be exceedingly difficult to pinpoint the origin of the bacteria, especially after so much time has passed, Marler said.

Bill Marler is a food-safety attorney from Bainbridge Island, Washington. Marler Clark law firm

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Hedberg, the University of Minnesota professor, agreed.

“Testing for the organism in the environment is just not very sensitive,” Hedberg told The Tribune.

The trickiness of complicated environmental settings often leads to inconclusive outcomes, Hedberg said. Since the strain can be sporadically present across the site of an outbreak, investigators must happen upon a hotspot to discover the exact source.

However, Hedberg said that the risk to the public does dissipate over time even if the exact source is never determined.

“The likelihood of finding it is really low,” Marler said, adding that, ”every once in a while, you get lucky, but most of the time, not so much.”

“The fact that they don’t find it doesn’t exonerate the location,” he said.