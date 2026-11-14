Shiga toxin-producing E. coli

From a deadly E. coli outbreak to a wrongful death lawsuit, San Luis Obispo County saw significant news this week.

Here’s a roundup of top stories from The Tribune:

E. coli outbreak turns deadly: A toddler has died in connection with the E. coli outbreak tied to Brookshire Farms on Los Osos Valley Road, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday. Five confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli have been identified, including three children who developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

A toddler has died in connection with the E. coli outbreak tied to Brookshire Farms on Los Osos Valley Road, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday. Five confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli have been identified, including three children who developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. Children sue after carbon monoxide deaths: The children of John “Jay” and Kristen Ruskey, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Cambria home on Feb. 8, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against homeowners Ben and Robin Korman and water heater manufacturer Navien Inc. The Oct. 26 complaint alleges a failed venting system discharged carbon monoxide into the guest bedroom and a detector in the room was disconnected.

The children of John “Jay” and Kristen Ruskey, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Cambria home on Feb. 8, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against homeowners Ben and Robin Korman and water heater manufacturer Navien Inc. The Oct. 26 complaint alleges a failed venting system discharged carbon monoxide into the guest bedroom and a detector in the room was disconnected. KSBY hit by nationwide layoffs: KSBY was among the stations affected as parent company E.W. Scripps Co. eliminated 431 positions nationwide while adding more than 100 new roles focused on field reporting. The San Luis Obispo cuts affected traditional newscast production and station operations, not on-air positions.

KSBY was among the stations affected as parent company E.W. Scripps Co. eliminated 431 positions nationwide while adding more than 100 new roles focused on field reporting. The San Luis Obispo cuts affected traditional newscast production and station operations, not on-air positions. Cal Poly grad swept out to sea: Se Nah Park, 24, a 2024 Cal Poly chemistry graduate, is feared dead after being swept into the ocean at Panther State Beach near Santa Cruz on Nov. 8. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search after covering 95 square miles of coastline over two days.

Se Nah Park, 24, a 2024 Cal Poly chemistry graduate, is feared dead after being swept into the ocean at Panther State Beach near Santa Cruz on Nov. 8. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search after covering 95 square miles of coastline over two days. El Niño brings high tides and incoming rain: Extremely high tides up to 7 feet and strong rip currents hit San Luis Obispo County beaches Monday and Tuesday, with breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet. An atmospheric river is expected to deliver multiple rounds of rain between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18.

Extremely high tides up to 7 feet and strong rip currents hit San Luis Obispo County beaches Monday and Tuesday, with breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet. An atmospheric river is expected to deliver multiple rounds of rain between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. Another Trebek property hits the auction block: Creston Manor, a 577-acre North County property once owned by the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, is going to auction in December through Concierge Auctions. The property, listed in February for $6.45 million but unsold, includes a winery that reportedly produced wine served at George H.W. Bush’s first presidential inauguration.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.