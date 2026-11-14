Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery is on Brown Road off Highway 1 in Guadalupe. Alexiah Syrai Olsen

Just south of San Luis Obispo County is a quaint farming community.

Guadalupe has a population of less than 9,000 residents. It’s so small that there’s no stoplight to direct traffic in town.

However, the Santa Maria Valley city is rich in local lore, with landmarks dating back to the 1800s.

Some of Guadalupe’s first settlers buried at a Catholic cemetery off Highway 1 that was seemingly forgotten for more than a century.

Albert Nunez, Jr., and his father made it their mission to preserve Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery and its burial plots.

“It’s an interesting part of our history and that’s why I’m involved,” Nunez said. “It’s because it is not just personal, but it’s part of (Guadalupe) history.”

A sign at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Alexiah Syrai Olsen

What’s the history behind Guadalupe?

Ten Chumash villages once populated the future site of Guadalupe, drawn by the area’s abundance of fresh water, wildlife and native plants, Santa Maria Times columnist Judith Dale wrote in 2021.

Less than a decade after Gaspar de Portola led his 1769 expedition up the California coast, Spanish priests established Mission La Purisima in what is now Lompoc.

In 1840, then-California Gov. Juan Alvarado granted two men — Diego Olivera and Teodoro Arrellanes — more than 43,000 acres of land to establish a cattle ranch, Rancho de Guadalupe.

Floods and droughts forced the pair to sell the ranch in 1870, and the new owners divided and sold the land.

Guadalupe saw an agricultural boom in the late 1870s.

“Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Portuguese immigrants and American citizens came to work the fertile land, which was producing large quantities of produce and dairy products,” Dale wrote.

Guadalupe’s first Catholic church, Saint Isador, was built in 1874, according to Guadalupe Buildings, Images and Stories records.

The church was later renamed Our Lady of Guadalupe in the early 1900s, the Santa Maria Times previously reported, and remains standing today.

Although it is unclear when Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery was established, Guadalupe Historical Society records show that the first person was buried there in 1877.

Burials continued at the site on Brown Road on the way to Point Sal until 1904.

A sign at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery states that the Roman Catholic archbishop of Los Angeles owns the property. Alexiah Syrai Olsen

What happened to cemetery in Santa Barbara County?

Despite housing the remains of northern Santa Barbara County’s first settlers and ranchers, Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery was forgotten for decades, Santa Maria Times columnist Shirley Contreras wrote in 2012.

By 2000, there were only a few gravestones left in the “abandoned Catholic cemetery,” according to the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society.

“The cemetery is ... covered by high weeds, tree-like bushes and nettles,” the genealogical society said. “Cattle were grazed there in former years, so the remaining tombstones are broken and moved about.”

Conteras described a similar sight a few years later, with heavy brush and damaged grave markers.

“At least 100 years have passed since the last weed was pulled,” Contreras wrote in the Times in 2003. “A person would be hard-pressed to even find, much less identify, the unsightly place as being a burial site for some of the first settlers in Guadalupe and Oso Flaco.”

Crosses at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery. Alexiah Syrai Olsen

Family works to clean up ‘abandoned’ graveyard

Albert Nunez, Sr., started working to maintain Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in the 1990s, his son said, noting that a relative, Frank Alves, was buried there in 1894.

“He took it upon himself to contact the farmers that had land right adjacent to it, and got their help in erecting a fence,” Albert Nunez, Jr., told The Tribune.

The farmers donated resources to kill the weeds on the burial grounds as Albert Nunez, Sr., cleaned up trash and debris.

Since only a few headstones remained on the property, he installed wooden crosses to remember those interred there.

Albert Nunez, Jr., said his father got in contact with the landowner, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which supported his restoration projects by sending him funds and helped build a perimeter.

The archdiocese even sent a crew to clear overgrown vegetation in the early 2000s, the Times reported.

The only gravestones left standing at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery. Alexiah Syrai Olsen

Who maintains Central Coast cemetery now?

Albert Nunez, Jr., took over the maintenance of the Catholic cemetery after his father died in 2020.

He occasionally cleans up the area and sands and repaints the crosses planted by his father.

Nunez has asked California universities about the possibility of using thermal technology to identify how many people were buried on the land, but said the project would have been too expensive.

He doesn’t know who will take over the upkeep of Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery when he is unable to do so. However, he hopes the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will take over when the time comes.

Nunez said that the cemetery always made him think of burials depicted in Western movies. “They have to ride a wagon out to the cemetery, which is out in the boonies,” Nunez Jr. said.

Our Lady of Guadalupe isn’t the only burial site in town.

Since 1874, the city has been using the Guadalupe Cemetery at 4655 West Main St. for burials, according to Guadalupe Buildings, Images and Stories records.

Who is buried at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery?

According to Guadalupe Historical Society records, there are at least 30 people buried at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.

Francis Zavier Julio Bonetti, who died in 1899 at 1 month old, is the youngest person buried at the cemetery.

One of the oldest people interred at the cemetery is Jose Luis Miller who died at age 72 in 1895.

Although records do not include Michael Moore, a photo of his headstone shows that he died in 1888 at age 88.

The year 1900 saw the most burials. Five people buried at the cemetery died that year, three of them younger than 18.

Three Smith siblings were buried at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery between 1883 and 1885. Josefa died at 8 years old, while her brothers David and Barneby were 3 and 12, respectively.

How to visit Santa Barbara County cemetery

To visit Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, head south on Highway 101 from San Luis Obispo and get take the Arroyo Grande exit.

Driving through the South County city, turn onto southbound Highway 1, which will lead you right into Guadalupe.

The cemetery is right off of the highway on Brown Road.

Visitors cannot go inside the cemetery’s barbed wire fence because the gate is locked, but there is a bridge to get onto the property.